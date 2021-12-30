Gunna Security Brutally Bodyslams Man While Jewelry Shopping, Video Went Viral

Yesterday, fans of Gunna were stunned after a video circulated showing his bodyguard slamming a guy into the ground at a Mr. Alex jewelry store.

It’s not clear why the security had to put his paws on the man in question, but a video of the entire incident has gone viral online showing the man definitely suffering bodily injuries after being body slammed into the wooden floors of the jewelry store.

According to reports, the viral video of the altercation took place inside a jewelry store where Gunna is seen. A stocky man dressed in all black, presumably, Gunna’s security, is seen swiftly lifting the man WWE style and slamming him into the wooden flooring. The clip ends before the man can get up or move.

In the video, Gunna, who appears to be wearing a blue and orange striped outfit, can be seen attempting to grab the man before security lays him out on the ground. After slamming the man down, the impact was so hard, the man’s shoes flew off of his feet.

While it’s unclear what started the whole thing, Gunna has addressed the incident in a new video.

“Thou shalt not steal,” the rapper says in his funny-looking pinstriped orange and blue outfit. The person recording the video said, “Damn Gunna wasn’t playing at LEX spot, caught that sh*t.”

Gunna shared several posts on IG of himself doing a lot of shopping during this holiday season, while hitting up a lot of high end stores like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and more. While shopping in LV on December 23rd, he received a Louis Vuitton bag as a gift for which some fans roasted him. The Atlanta rapper also spurged on a Bored Ape NFT costing $305,000 a few days before Christmas.

Similarly, some fans are chiding him for the outfit in this latest video.

Mr. Alex Jewellery has not commented on the incident.