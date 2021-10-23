Guns, ammo seized as cops carry out raids in St Andrew South | Loop Jamaica

The St Andrew South police say they have stepped up their operations to clamp down on criminals wreaking havoc in the division with their latest set of raids reaping success.

Head of Operations in the Division, Superintendent Damion Manderson said in the past two days two firearms and several rounds of ammunition were seized.

The first operation took place on Thursday during a joint police/military cordon and search and targeted raid operation in the Two Miles area, one 9mm pistol with serial numbers erased and twelve 9mm rounds with one magazine were recovered at 22A Bowens Road, Kingston 13, no one was arrested.

On Friday, October 22 between 4 pm and 6 pm a targeted raid was conducted within the Zone of Special Operation (ZOSO) of Greenwich Town at 4 Ninth Street where one (1) Heckler & Koch 9mm pistol, one magazine containing six (6) 9mm rounds, and six AK47 rounds was recovered.

One man in whose waistband the firearm was found was arrested and charged.

And with the latest level of success police have vowed to continue their operation in a no-nonsense move.

“We continue to mount the pressure on the gangsters across the St. Andrew South Division. One seizure at a time, one arrest at a time; as we seek to create safer communities,” said Manderson