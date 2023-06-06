Guns, ammo seized by cops during two raids in St Andrew South Division Loop Jamaica

A team of officers assigned to the St. Andrew South Police Division seized two prohibited weapons– including a 12 Gurage shotgun in two separate incidents during the last 24 hours.

In the first incident, at about 2:30 pm, lawmen were conducting an operation on Black Sea Drive, Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11. An abandoned building was searched and during the search, one Mossberg 12 Gauge Shotgun was seen inside the building.

At about 5:10 pm, the lawmen were on operation on Waltham Park Avenue, also in Kingston 11, and a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition was seized in the second incident.

No one was arrested in relation to these seizures. Investigation continues.