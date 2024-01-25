Guns seized during stop and search, teenagers among four held Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Four people including two teenagers were held after police seized three 9mm pistols along the Old Harbour Bay main road in the parish on Sunday, January 21.

Members of the group were charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and being a part of a criminal organization.

The adults in the group have been identified as 33-year-old Sheena Price a businesswoman of New Harbour Village, Old Harbour, St Catherine, 27-year-old Kemar Bent a fisherman of Old Market, Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine.

Reports from the lawmen are that at about 1:00 am, they received information that the accused who are allegedly part of a criminal organization, was travelling along the Old Harbour Bay main road in a white Toyota Probox motorcar.

Lawmen on patrol in the area saw and intercepted the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded three 9mm pistols with loaded magazines affixed.

The occupants of the vehicle were accosted and transported to the station when it was discovered that two of the males, who were aboard, were 15-year-old students from a school in the area.

The accused men and woman were subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session.

Their court dates are being finalised.

