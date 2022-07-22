Guns seized hours after gunmen shot and killed businessman | Loop Jamaica

The St James police seized two firearms, including a rifle, and a quantity of assorted ammunition during an operation in Lilliput, hours after a businessman from the community was shot and killed along the Rose Hall main road in St James on Wednesday.

The weapons were seized by the police during a targeted raid in Bobman Hill area of Lilliput where they seized: one Keltec P-11 9MM pistol, serial number not visible, with a magazine containing six live 9mm cartridges.

One Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 multi calibre rifle with a magazine containing 23 live 5.56mm cartridges, one eight boxes containing 70 live 5.56mm cartridges, and one blue Jansport knapsack containing six live 9mm cartridges.

The items were found in a red bucket. The police raid followed the killing

34-year-old Andre Young of Lilliput district, St James, was shot and killed during a daring attack by unknown assailants who pounced upon him while he was driving his car along the busy Rose Hall main road.