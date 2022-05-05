Gunshot victim names alleged attacker before dying | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Gunshot victim names alleged attacker before dying | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Murray withdraws before match against Djokovic in Madrid

Suns, Heat take 2-0 leads in NBA conference semifinals

Gunshot victim names alleged attacker before dying

‘Alkaline’ charged with office breaking in Portland

Healthcare workers to be recognised in July for COVID fight

Telecoms witness provides data linking ‘Clans’ to secret phone calls

Businessman charged with $82.5 million cocaine find

Gasoline, diesel prices to be increased by $4.50

Madrid rally past Man City to reach Champions League final

Small businesses encouraged to maintain proper records

Thursday May 05

19?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A construction worker from Clarendon is now behind bars after he was named as the alleged shooter by a gunshot victim, who later died in hospital.

Melford Ellis, otherwise called ‘Melly’, of Rose Hall in Clarendon was arrested and charged with the murder of Cosmore Smith, otherwise called ‘Pugeye’, which occurred on April 26 in Sandy Bay in the parish.
Ellis was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, the police said.

Reports from the police are that about 6:30am, Smith was walking in a section of Sandy Bay known as ‘Gully’ when he was allegedly shot by Ellis.

The police were summoned, and an injured Smith was taken to hospital where he allegedly reported that Ellis was the person who had shot him. Smith died the following day, the police said.

Ellis was later arrested and charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being arranged, the police said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Murray withdraws before match against Djokovic in Madrid

Sport

Suns, Heat take 2-0 leads in NBA conference semifinals

Jamaica News

Gunshot victim names alleged attacker before dying

More From

Jamaica News

JCF still unaware of Rocky Point plane’s ‘mission’ a year later

More than a year after a Mexican-registered plane crash-landed in Rocky Point, Clarendon, the police are still unaware of the intended mission of the plane.
In fact, it appears the aircra

Jamaica News

See also

ibex team raises $1m to help coworker pay for new prosthetic legs

ibex Jamaica has raised $1 million to help pay for new prosthetic legs for teammate Charmonique Willis.
Willis lost her legs when she was two years old and now needs new prosthetics.
“I would li

Jamaica News

Missing 14-year-old girl last seen at school

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Angelene Brown of Burnside Valley, Red Hills, St Andrew, who has been missing since Monday, May 2.
She is of dark complexion, slim build, and is a

Sport

Madrid rally past Man City to reach Champions League final

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid have done it again.
The 13-time European champion produced yet another magical Champions League night at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday, rallying late wit

Jamaica News

What happened on highway where cop died? Commissioner clears air

High command provides minute by minute break down from crash to rescue

Caribbean News

British Virgin Islands premier granted bond in US drug case

Prosecutors say they would appeal the decision

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols