Gunshot victim names alleged attacker before dying | Loop Jamaica

A construction worker from Clarendon is now behind bars after he was named as the alleged shooter by a gunshot victim, who later died in hospital.

Melford Ellis, otherwise called ‘Melly’, of Rose Hall in Clarendon was arrested and charged with the murder of Cosmore Smith, otherwise called ‘Pugeye’, which occurred on April 26 in Sandy Bay in the parish.

Ellis was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, the police said.

Reports from the police are that about 6:30am, Smith was walking in a section of Sandy Bay known as ‘Gully’ when he was allegedly shot by Ellis.

The police were summoned, and an injured Smith was taken to hospital where he allegedly reported that Ellis was the person who had shot him. Smith died the following day, the police said.

Ellis was later arrested and charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being arranged, the police said.