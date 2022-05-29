Gunshots erupt during Skeng’s performance in Guyana | Loop Jamaica

Jamaican artiste Skeng had to cut his performance at a weekend ‘Baderation’ dancehall concert in Guyana shortly after gunshots erupted at the venue.

The incident occurred as the 21-year-old was performing his popular single, ‘Protocol’.

Videos of over-zealous fans firing guns into the air were captured and posted to social media.

The videos have since gone viral.

The shooting caused the event to end in chaos as patrons ran for their lives.

A vendor from East Ruimveldt, Georgetown was arrested following the incident, and an illegal nine mm pistol with one live round of ammunition was seized.

Acting Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken subsequently summoned a meeting with members of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) top brass to discuss the incident.

“The security posture (and lack thereof) at the event was discussed and recommendations were made for strict compliance prior to the hosting of any other such events in the future,” the GPF said in a statement.

The GPF said some of the things discussed at the meeting related to:

o Stakeholder approach – with promoters, members of the fire service, GRA and the police

o Increased police posture in partnership with the private sector

o Prohibition of beverages in bottles (only plastic cups and bottles will be allowed)

o Improved security search – metal detectors and scanners will be employed

The GPF said it is reviewing CCTV and social media materials to identify and arrest persons who discharged rounds in the air at the event in the National Park.

The authorities have asked members of the public to come forward with any information about the shootings.