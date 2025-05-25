Guyana: Government opens new hospital to serve East Bank corridor

News President Irfaan Ali with a Chinese official officially unveiling the plaque for opening the hospital

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Jun 9, CMC – President Irfaan Ali says the opening of the new multi-million Diamond Regional Hospital, will provide healthcare services for more than 40,000 people along the East Bank corridor.

“This is an investment that will ensure our women, children, elderly and all alike have a level of treatment that is not based on income or status. That is what this investment is doing: providing quality, efficient, equitable services. This is an investment in the people of our country,” Ali told the ceremony that was attended by Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, other Cabinet members, health officials, and residents of the area.

The government said that the hospital with 75 inpatient beds as well as three operating theatres, has been constructed to meet Chinese, British, and American medical standards.

The Diamond facility was constructed under a partnership with China’s Sinopharm International. It forms part of a broader GUY$37.2 billion (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) initiative, in which facilities are being developed at five regions in Guyana.

Ali said that these facilities are being standardised with matching equipment and capabilities to ensure seamless, high-quality care and easier long-term maintenance.

“We want to ensure that the government invests simultaneously in equivalent care so every Guyanese can have a minimum standard of care. Regardless of which region you’re from –that is what this government is about,” President Ali said.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, said that the previous Diamond hospital, which had been in operation for 18 years, could no longer meet the growing demand.

He said while temporary upgrades were made in 2020, including transforming it into “smart hospital”, the government decided to build an entirely new facility to support the expanding population.

“We’re making sure that people living on the East Bank have access not just to healthcare, but to the best healthcare,” Anthony said.