Guyana Honors Late Musician Dave Martins With Heartfelt Tribute 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2024: The Guyana Arthur Chung Conference Centre came alive on Saturday Nov. 2, 2024, as Guyanese nationally of all races, paid tribute to beloved cultural icon, Dave Martins, who passed away in August at age 90.

Guyanese musician, Dave Martins, of Dave Martin and the Tradewinds fame, is dead at 90. (Facebook image/Dave Martins)

The tribute event, titled ‘Dave Martins is We Own – A Musical and Visual Journey,’ was organized by the Guyana Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport in collaboration with the Department of Public Affairs, Office of the Prime Minister. It celebrated the life and legacy of Martins, whose storytelling and music have inspired generations across the Caribbean and its Diasporas.

Guyana singer Dave Martins was cremated on August 20, 2024 after passing away on August 18, 2024.

Family, friends, admirers, and fans gathered to honor the legendary musician as local artists and the renowned Tradewinds Caribbean string band performed some of Martins’ iconic songs. The evening also featured a video journey through Martins’ life, tracing his path from his early days in Guyana to his rise as a prominent figure in Caribbean music and culture.

Guyana Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Oneidge Walrond delivered a heartfelt tribute on behalf of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. “Dave wasn’t just a songwriter. He was a storyteller who made us laugh, remember, and take pride in who we are,” Minister Walrond said. She praised Martins for his ability to capture the spirit of Guyanese identity without anger or division, noting that his song “Not a Blade of Grass” embodied a fierce yet quiet pride in being Guyanese.

Through his music, Minister Walrond noted, Martins preserved the authentic spirit of the Caribbean, celebrating the unique character, strength, and beauty of its people. “This was his great gift to us,” she added, “a timeless reminder that no matter where life takes us, we carry the mark of being Guyanese and West Indian. Though he may no longer be with us, his legacy lives on to inspire, uplift, and unite.”

Members of Tradewinds offered their own reflections, honoring the musician who dedicated his life to Caribbean culture. The tribute ended with the crowd singing along to the iconic anthem “Is We Own,” capturing Martins’ enduring legacy of unity and joy.

Martins, who returned to Guyana after years in Canada, became famous for calypso hits like “Cricket in the Jungle,” “Civilization,” “It’s Traditional,” “Copycats,” “Guyana Coming Back,” “Wong Ping,” and “West Indian Alphabet.” In 2022, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters degree by the University of Guyana. Martins passed away on August 19, 2024, leaving a legacy of music that will continue to transcend generations.