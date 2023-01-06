Guyana to provide assistance in local reforestation project

Black Immigrant Daily News

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will receive assistance from the Republic of Guyana with its Reforestation Project.

So says Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who is expected to return to the State today following a four day visit to Guyana.

The Prime Minister said on NBC Radio on Wednesday that reforestation was among matters discussed with Officials in Guyana.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/REFORESTATION.mp3

