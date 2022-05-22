Guyana: T&T PM discusses food security | Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley was part of a delegation which accompanied President Irfaan Ali on a tour of Region 9, Guyana on Saturday.

During a meeting with Brazilian investors at the Santa Fe Farm in Roraima, he said “we are on a mission of urgency, we are here to feed our population.”

PM Rowley said the Caribbean has to change its business models that have previously been used to provide food.

“Historically we have been obtaining our food from halfway around the world, we are always looking north.”

Rowley is one of several CARICOM heads of government who are in Guyana for the regional agri forum and expo which is being hosted by the government of Guyana in collaboration with the CARICOM secretariat.

The aim of the event is to chart the way forward as regional heads work together to reduce the food import bill by 25 per cent by the year 2025.