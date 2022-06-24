‘Hail the man!’ PNP lauds record of the late Francis Tulloch | Loop Jamaica

The People’s National Party (PNP) has described as a “political stalwart”, the late former Member of Parliament (MP) for three St James constituencies, Francis Tulloch.

Affectionately called ‘Little David’, Tulloch, 81, died on Thursday, June 23. He also served as Minister of Tourism.

While no cause of death was given, Tulloch was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s.

“A political stalwart in St James and a former vice president of the party, Francis made invaluable contributions not only to representational politics, but also to the development of the tourism industry,” said the PNP in a statement.

The party said Tulloch was integral to the formation of the Jamaica Union of Travellers Association (JUTA) and the Jamaica Co-operative Automobile & Limousine Tours Limited (JACAL), and was keen to ensure that there was space for small operators to earn from the industry, whether through transportation, craft, accommodations or attractions.

The party said Tulloch’s capacity propelled him into key Governmental roles, where he championed path-breaking policies and programmes, which set a new standard for ministerial operations.

Tulloch served as MP for St James Central from 1972-1976, St James West Central from 1976-1980, and St James North West from 1997-2000. He also served as MP in Hanover Eastern from 1992-1997.

The PNP described Tulloch’s record of service as “impressive”, adding that he was “a well-respected Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport, Minister of State in Tourism, before being Minister of Tourism in 1997.”

PNP President Mark Golding described Tulloch as a legend and true patriot who epitomised the best of Jamaica.

“We have lost a son who put country before self. Francis was one of those politicians whose love for his country superseded any personal ambitions or motivations. Jamaica will long remember his stellar record of service and nation building. Hail the man!” added Golding.

The PNP has extended condolences to Tulloch’s family, in particular his widow, Doreen, and children, Tony, Gina, David, Andrew, Erica and Matthew.