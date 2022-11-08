Haile Selassie, Wolmer’s booted as JC, STATHS book semifinal spots Loop Jamaica

Jamaica College (JC) and St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) waltzed into the semifinal of the Digicel/ISSA Manning Cup with victories over Haile Selassie High and Wolmer’s Boys, respectively, at the Stadium East field in Kingston on Tuesday.

JC blanked Haile Selassie 2-0 while STATHS edged Wolmer’s Boys 1-0. Both teams are up to six points in Group 2 with JC on top based on a better goal difference.

Both Haile Selassie and Wolmer’s are pointless after two games and saw their Manning Cup campaign come to an abrupt end.

Action in the Digicel/ISSA Manning Cup encounter between Wolmer’s Boys and St Andrew Technical High School on Tuesday. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

In the first game, Kavaughn Wilson, who played youth football for Wolmer’s before joining Mount Pleasant Academy then JC, opened the scoring in the 28th minute for his eighth goal of the season.

The son of former national player Kevin “Pele” Wilson, found space some 20 metres out and rifled home a right-footed beauty.

But, Haile Selassie was still in contention despite the dominance of JC before the slim chances were put to bed courtesy of Jahmarley Bennett who scored in minute 62 and sealed another of JC’s trips to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Omari Laing netted in the 89th minute and propelled STATHS into their fifth semifinal in the last seven years.

It was a close encounter, as Wolmer’s Boys, coming off their 1-4 defeat to JC, knew they had to win to have any chance of making the semifinal. However, they failed in their effort to get pass a stubborn STATHS defence and crashed out of the Manning Cup.

The competition continues on Wednesday with defending champions Kingston College tackling Charlie Smith at 1pm before Mona High take on St George’s College.

Both KC and Mona are on three points while Charlie Smith and St George’s are pointless.

Victories for KC and Mona would ensure they’re safely through to the semifinals. It would be a first for Mona High and history beckons.