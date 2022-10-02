Haile Selassie’s grandson for Jamaica’s Heritage Week celebrations Loop Jamaica

Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, grandson of the late Ethiopian Emperor, Haile Selassie, is to be Jamaica’s special guest for this year’s Heritage Week celebrations.

The announcement was made in a statement from Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange.

The prince, who is also the President of the Crown Council of Ethiopia, last visited Jamaica in April of 2016.

For his second visit, Grange said Selassie will arrive in the island on Thursday, October 13 for a week of official engagements. Among them are the National Honours and Awards Ceremony at King’s House and the National Heritage Week Interfaith Service.

“He will also meet with the nation’s leaders, including the governor-general, the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition, as well as members of the Ethiopian and Rastafari communities and the National Council on Reparations,” the statement informed.

According to Grange, the visit of Prince Selassie is part of the ongoing celebration of Jamaica 60, and she is looking forward to welcoming him and his delegation to Jamaica.

Added Grange: “We are very happy that the prince’s visit will take place during Heritage Week when the nation pays tribute to the work and sacrifice of the National Heroes, as well as the everyday heroes who make such a difference in our communities.”

Heritage Week, which will culminate with National Heroes’ Day on Monday, October 17, will be celebrated under the theme, ‘Reigniting Greatness through our Heritage’.