Haiti shock Mexico, USA whip Jamaica to qualify for World Cup | Loop Jamaica

The second match of the second round of Group A in the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship in Mexico ended with Haiti downing Mexico 3-0 on Thursday night at the Estadio BBVA.

This result also means that the United States, which whipped Jamaica 5-0 in the earlier game, cannot finish lower than second place in the group and have officially qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The match started on a high for Haiti. In the 13th minute, Mexico’s Stephany Mayor committed a foul in her own area and the referee whistled a penalty in favour of Haiti. Roselord Borgella calmly made the shot, scoring the first goal for Haiti in this Concacaf Women’s Championship

Haiti kept pushing and in the 29th minute, Borgella scored what seemed to be the second goal for her team but, after a VAR review, the referee Marianela Araya ruled that Borgella was in an offside position.

Mexico looked to respond and in the 38th minute they had a dangerous free kick, but defender Rebeca Bernal’s shot hit the wall, keeping the score in favour for Haiti.

The second half started, and Haiti wanted to add to their lead. In the 65th minute goalkeeper Emily Alvarado committed a foul and, after receiving a yellow card, the referee whistled another penalty to Haiti. This time, the always ready Nerilia Mondesir was the one who took the ball, scoring the second goal for her team.

Mexico’s comeback task got tougher in the 77th minute when defender Greta Espinoza saw a yellow card, but then after a VAR review, the foul resulted in a red card.

A minute later, Sherly Jeudy scored the third one for Haiti from a free kick that went into the top left corner of goal. Haiti’s 3-0 win makes it the first time that the Caribbean side has beaten Mexico in a Concacaf Women’s Championship match.

The next game for Mexico will be against the now-qualified USA on Monday while Haiti will take the pitch against Jamaica for the second place in Group A.

Haiti could clinch their first World Cup berth with a tie or win over third-place Jamaica.

Eight teams, divided into two groups, are playing in the Concacaf Women’s Championship. The top two teams in each group qualify for the World Cup.

The two third-place teams will advance to an intercontinental playoff in New Zealand in February.

The winner of the Concacaf Women’s Championship will also qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago are in the other group.