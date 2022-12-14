Hal Bushell dies at age 67, St Lawrence Gap won’t be the same Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The owner of Hal’s Carpack Bar in St Lawrence’s Gap, Hal Bushell passed away over the weekend.

He was the age of 67.

One of his relatives told media personnel, “He lived life to the fullest… He will be sadly missed.”

Many of the patrons and visitors, who visited or frequented the bar that was popularly known for its karaoke sessions, were concerned for Bushell’s health earlier this year when he was wounded in a robbery at his home. Subsequently, in September two men were charged for the attack.

In giving her condolences to the family and friends of Bushell who will be missed from his seat at the entrance to the Bar on most nights, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said, “Across our country, there are people who, with their warm spirit and welcoming attitude, enamour themselves to anyone who is fortunate enough to cross their paths. Equally, there are people who, through their hard work and dedication, attain a level of longevity and respect that transcends all sectors and industries. Hal Bushell was a man who characterised all of these things.”

She said that he has been a "fixture and mainstay" in St Lawrence Gap and the neighbouring Dover area "from his time at the After Dark nightclub to owning and running Hal's Carpark Bar".

PM Mottley shared that many will remember Bushell for the fun side, but “The truth is though, he was more than that. Hal was also an example to us all, showing us the incredible value of treating everyone with respect, care and friendliness. While we will miss his exuberance and friendliness that helped give St Lawrence Gap and Dover its energy, his spirit will continue to inspire us all, no matter where we are across the world.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Barbados, I extend the most sincere condolences to the Bushell family. His dedication and contribution to Barbados’ entertainment and tourism industry in particular, will never be forgotten. May his spirit rest in peace.”

