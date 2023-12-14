Half Moon Founders Cup: Digicel Business offers 2023 Hyundai Palisade Loop Jamaica

Anyone who records the first hole-in-one at the prestigious Half Moon Founders Cup Tournament on Saturday will drive away with a 2023 Hyundai Palisade luxury SUV, courtesy of Digicel Business and Magna Motors.

Valued at $12.3 million, the grand prize will be on the top of golfers’ minds as they tee off at 9:30 am at the Half Moon Golf Course in Rose Hall, Montego Bay, St. James.

Eighteen mainly corporate teams will participate in the fundraiser that will benefit the Cornwall Regional Hospital and the Margaret “Peggy” Steuart scholarship fund for students pursuing a degree in tourism management at the University of the West Indies.

“At Digicel Business, we are always looking for ways to promote the sport of golf among our customers, partners, and the wider public,” said brand manager for Digicel Business, Chevon Lewis. “That’s why we’re even more excited to offer a brand new 2023 Hyundai Palisade as the hole-in-one prize at our upcoming tournament. Beyond enhancing the spirit of competition, we believe that the prize will help us to raise awareness and support for the important work being done by this year’s beneficiaries.”

The Hyundai Palisade showdown for a hole-in-one will take place at tee number 17 as the golfers make their way around the world-famous 18-hole par-72 championship course. This year’s tournament will also feature the longest-drive competition for male and female golfers to win an iPhone 15.

Beyond signifying the attractiveness and staying power of this prestigious event, Digicel Business’ longstanding support for golf holds great significance for the company as Jamaica’s preferred business solutions provider. This year sees Digicel Business upping its commitment to the sport to its highest level yet in support of healthcare and education initiatives.

Having evolved into a world-renowned golf tournament, Digicel Business is lauding the efforts of the organisers who have overseen the steady increase in sign-ups from golfers who want to make the Half Moon Founders Cup one for their records, and now for a chance to drive home the prestigious 2023 Hyundai Palisade.