Half Way Tree Primary maintains tradition of excellence

The 100-year-old Half Way Tree Primary School in St Andrew is continuing its tradition of achieving excellent exam results, with 88 per cent of its students who sat the 2024 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams being placed on Pathway One.

Of the 170 students who sat the exams, 150 have been placed at the high school of their choice and will not require “special attention” when they arrive at school, as is required when performance in the exams is not at the Proficiency level.

Principal of the institution, Carol O’Connor Clarke, says the path to success is clear, as they are at 90 per cent in literacy and 80 per cent in numeracy.

“Our grade-six students receive numerous government scholarships, with one being a perfect score of 100 per cent in all subjects,” she stated while speaking at the recent anniversary launch held at the St Andrew Parish Church.

The principal added that over the years, the school has been champions in the annual Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) competitions – dance, drama, speech and culinary arts. “Both the athletic and gymnastic teams have done extremely well, both locally and internationally. We have won countless Chess tournaments and have displayed outstanding performances in karate/taekwondo tournaments,” she shared.

The institution has won first place in Mathematics, essay writing, spelling and science projects, organised by the Kiwanis Club. It has also excelled in Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) academic competitions and several national competitions.

“To God be the glory, is an appropriate statement that should be made, as we celebrate a century that is decorated with outstanding accomplishments. It is, therefore, fitting that we express gratitude to all stakeholders who have made sterling contributions to the development of this institution,” O’Connor Clarke said.

Lauding the Ministry of Education and Youth, the academic and non-academic staff, parents and past students, the Principal said that they have all contributed immensely to the institution, ensuring that it achieves “scholarships and champions that have distinguished the school”.

“I am very pleased that the institution has managed to maintain high standards, given the level of commitment demonstrated by our staff members. The school is blessed with a wonderful cadre of persons who work tirelessly to exceed acceptable standards,” she said.

Addressing the anniversary launch, Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Central, Dr Peter Phillips, pledged $100,000 to the building of a science laboratory.

Past students, Alando Terrelonge and Senator Damion Crawford, also pledged $100,000 each towards the lab.

Established in 1924, Half-Way Tree Primary School is one of Kingston’s most prominent educational institutions for primary-level students. It is dedicated to producing well-rounded pupils who not only excel in the academics but in sports, arts, and culture.

In commemoration of the anniversary, the institution has recognised several students for punctuality and performances, and long-serving staff members.