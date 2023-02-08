Halle Bailey’s Sister Apologize To DDG After Clarifying Breakup Tweet

Halle Bailey’s big sister Ski Bailey is ensuring that DDG understands that the Little Mermaid actress’ family is ready to step for her.

On Wednesday, Ski took to social media where she called on DDG to get himself together after his tweet yesterday caused fans to insinuate that Halle had cheated on him and that they had broken up.

On Tuesday, fans noticed that DDG unfollowed his girlfriend on Instagram, and he also deleted her photos from his feed, causing fans to speculate that they broke up. A tweet saying that all women were the same also ticked off fans, including Ski, who called out DDG on her Instagram Stories.

“All these girls the same ain’t no way,” he tweeted.

Ski shared that she was upset after waking up and seeing her sister being discussed for things far from pleasant, and she had words for DDG, seemingly running to the internet.

“Halle’s not like the ones that you been with,” Ski said in the video. “You will not treat her the way that you’ve treated these others. I don’t give a freak if y’all had issues going on. That’s what you won’t do. Please understand that.”

She continued, “Like, you’re not gonna do her the way that you did everybody else.”

Ski Bailey later issued an apology on her Instagram Stories after speaking to her sister.

“My bad y’all. I spoke to sis and ain’t nothing going on lol,” she said. “Let me go back to drinking my water and minding the business that pays me.”

In the meantime, TMZ reported that DDG has a big announcement coming, so all of this could be a Gen-Z PR stunt in motion.

DDG has since responded to the breakup rumors on Twitter. “Nobody cheated on nobody btw. don’t take my tweets too serious,” he tweeted.

He added on Twitter, “The internet so gullible.”