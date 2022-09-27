Halt in activities at Spanish Town Hospital; emergency surgeries only Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Halt in activities at Spanish Town Hospital; emergency surgeries only Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Halt in activities at Spanish Town Hospital; emergency surgeries only

USA World Cup worries grow, 0-0 draw vs Saudis in last tuneup

Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

2 would-be robbers fatally shot as cops foil attempt in St Catherine

Cornwall’s dominant 91 leads Barbados Royal to CPL final

Loop Lens: Gotta Keep walking!

GK, volunteers remove over 37k pounds of garbage from Kingston Harbour

NCB Cap Markets programme produces top performers in JSE competition

Westbrook back with Lakers after offseason of trade rumours

Dr Longmore travels the world to find her ‘piece’ of Rock

Tuesday Sep 27

26?C
Jamaica News

Development caused by leaking roofs, bad weather conditions

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) is reporting that the Spanish Town Hospital (STH) will be restricted to admitting emergency cases at this time.

Elective surgeries have been scaled down due to the severe weather conditions that were associated with Tropical Storm Ian over the weekend. Obstetrics and Outpatient services remain unaffected, officials from SERHA said in a release.

According to Dr Jacqueline Wright-James, Senior Medical Officer, Spanish Town Hospital, “the clinical operations of the Accident and Emergency department and sections of the Operating Theatres, have been affected by leaking roofs.”

“We have also had to relocate some patients from some affected areas to drier sections” she pointed out.

“The Management of the hospital has been working continuously to identify solutions to weather-related issues affecting staff and patients,” Dr. Wright-James added.

Dr. Wright-James further explained that if severe weather conditions continue, the hospital will be working in conjunction with other health facilities in the Region to accommodate some surgical patients.

The Management of the STH also wishes to advise that a video circulating on social media about flooding at the hospital is an old video from Hurricane Elsa in 2021. It does not depict the current realities.

The STH is the largest hospital in St. Catherine and has the second highest number of newborn deliveries in Jamaica.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Halt in activities at Spanish Town Hospital; emergency surgeries only

Sport

USA World Cup worries grow, 0-0 draw vs Saudis in last tuneup

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

More From

Business

Poll: Did you overspend in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian?

Many Jamaicans flocked town centres to stock up on groceries and other essentials in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian over the weekend.
Some shoppers went out with a checklist for their hou

See also

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has welcomed her second child, Zane Lucas Brown, with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via Instagram on her b

Jamaica News

Man shot in face in attack on cop turns up at hospital

A 23-year-old man is now in hospital under the watchful eyes of the police after he was shot in a gun attack on a policeman at the cop’s home in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Saturday night.

Business

Michael Lee-Chin’s AIC Barbados sells CVM-TV

AIC Barbados Limited has announced the completion of the sale of CVM Television Limited (CVM-TV) to VertiCast Media Group.
CVM-TV is one of two 24-hour free-to-air broadcasters in Jamaica providin

Business

NCB celebrates long-serving deaf employees

“Being part of a company that makes you feel loved, supported and included is one of the best feelings we could ever experience,” signed Lesline Aiken, a deaf Verification Clerk at National Commercial

Jamaica News

Teenager shot dead, elderly man injured in home invasion

The Westmoreland police are investigating a deadly shooting attack which left one man dead and an elderly man injured after a home invasion in the parish on Saturday night.
The deceased has been id

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols