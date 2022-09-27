Halt in activities at Spanish Town Hospital; emergency surgeries only Loop Jamaica

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) is reporting that the Spanish Town Hospital (STH) will be restricted to admitting emergency cases at this time.

Elective surgeries have been scaled down due to the severe weather conditions that were associated with Tropical Storm Ian over the weekend. Obstetrics and Outpatient services remain unaffected, officials from SERHA said in a release.

According to Dr Jacqueline Wright-James, Senior Medical Officer, Spanish Town Hospital, “the clinical operations of the Accident and Emergency department and sections of the Operating Theatres, have been affected by leaking roofs.”

“We have also had to relocate some patients from some affected areas to drier sections” she pointed out.

“The Management of the hospital has been working continuously to identify solutions to weather-related issues affecting staff and patients,” Dr. Wright-James added.

Dr. Wright-James further explained that if severe weather conditions continue, the hospital will be working in conjunction with other health facilities in the Region to accommodate some surgical patients.

The Management of the STH also wishes to advise that a video circulating on social media about flooding at the hospital is an old video from Hurricane Elsa in 2021. It does not depict the current realities.

The STH is the largest hospital in St. Catherine and has the second highest number of newborn deliveries in Jamaica.