World News
Hamas accuses Israel of delaying the implementation of Gaza ceasefire deal
25 January 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians trying to return to their homes in the north of the Gaza Strip, killing at least one person, as Hamas accused Israel of delaying the implementation of the terms of the ceasefire deal.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was blocking the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza over a delay by Hamas in releasing a female civilian captive. The dispute came as a ceasefire between the two sides entered its second week, with the exchange of four Israeli soldiers and 200 Palestinians earlier on Saturday.
