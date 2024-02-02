Handgun-bearing suspect retreats after fish gun comes into play Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Handgun-bearing suspect retreats after fish gun comes into play Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Females among 6 held during raid on Orange Street; illegal gun seized

Darwin Nunez an injury doubt for Liverpool’s match at Arsenal

Handgun-bearing suspect retreats after fish gun comes into play

Australia thrash West Indies by 8 wickets in opening ODI

Gun seized as cops carry out search at bar; one man arrested

Machete-wielding man injures woman in Portland

Two dead after stabbing attacks in Trelawny

NBA: Lakers stun Celtics without LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Cops name female person of interest re Melissa Silvera murder probe

Man U teenager Mainoo scores late goal to clinch 4-3 win over Wolves

Friday Feb 02

15°C
Jamaica News

… charged seven months after reported St Ann incident

Loop News

36 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A mason from St Ann is now facing several charges after a reportedly opening gunfire at another man in his Windsor Road community seven months ago.

The accused, 27-year-old Nicoy Fowler, was last month slapped with the following charges: possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, shooting with intent, wounding with intent, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony, stemming from the incident on June 18, 2023.

Reports from the St Ann’s Bay police are that about 12:30pm, a man was at home when he was approached by Fowler, who was reportedly armed with a handgun.

It is alleged that the accused pointed the gun at the man and opened fire.

To thwart Fowler’s reported attempt to harm him, the police said the man ran, then challenged him with a fish gun. Fowler retreated.

The complainant reportedly ran towards Fowler, grabbed the firearm, and a tussle ensued.

During the struggle, a woman intervened and used a machete to inflict chop wounds to the complainant’s hands. A third person also reportedly joined the fracas and used a handgun to hit the complainant in the head multiple times, injuring him, the police said.

The complainant was rescued and assisted to hospital, where he was treated and released.

The police said they received a report, and following investigations, Fowler was apprehended on January 29, 2024.

He was charged the following day after a question-and-answer session and is set to appear in court.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Females among 6 held during raid on Orange Street; illegal gun seized

Sport

Darwin Nunez an injury doubt for Liverpool’s match at Arsenal

Jamaica News

Handgun-bearing suspect retreats after fish gun comes into play

More From

Jamaica News

Bodies of mom, daughter found in Clarendon; ackee poisoning suspected

Police investigators in Clarendon are awaiting post-mortem reports to determine whether a mother and her daughter died from ackee poisoning as is suspected in Brandon Hill in the parish, based on a di

See also

Jamaica News

Cop mowed down by vehicle on highway

A policeman, Constable Rushane Lee, died from injuries he sustained when he was struck down by a vehicle on the North-South Highway late on Wednesday night.
Reports are that the policeman who was a

Jamaica News

New job recruitment platform hailed as a potential ‘game changer’

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, has hailed the IKONWORK job recruitment platform as a potential game changer for the local labour market.
She n

Jamaica News

Mark Golding responds to announcement of Local Gov’t Election date

Opposition Leader Mark Golding on Thursday welcomed the announcement of the date for the long-awaited Local Government Elections.
The polls are set for February 26, with Nomination Day being Februa

Business

New partnership expands remittance options for Jamaicans in Canada

Jamaicans living in Canada now have an additional channel for sending remittances to their homeland, thanks to a recent collaboration between VM Money Transfer Services Limited (VMTS) and Remitbee Onl

Jamaica News

Over 100 JUTC buses to be repaired and returned to service – Vaz

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will be embarking on a refurbishing programme to return over 100 units to service.
The plans are to be rolled out with just 175 buses available where betwee

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols