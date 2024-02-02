Handgun-bearing suspect retreats after fish gun comes into play Loop Jamaica

A mason from St Ann is now facing several charges after a reportedly opening gunfire at another man in his Windsor Road community seven months ago.

The accused, 27-year-old Nicoy Fowler, was last month slapped with the following charges: possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, shooting with intent, wounding with intent, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony, stemming from the incident on June 18, 2023.

Reports from the St Ann’s Bay police are that about 12:30pm, a man was at home when he was approached by Fowler, who was reportedly armed with a handgun.

It is alleged that the accused pointed the gun at the man and opened fire.

To thwart Fowler’s reported attempt to harm him, the police said the man ran, then challenged him with a fish gun. Fowler retreated.

The complainant reportedly ran towards Fowler, grabbed the firearm, and a tussle ensued.

During the struggle, a woman intervened and used a machete to inflict chop wounds to the complainant’s hands. A third person also reportedly joined the fracas and used a handgun to hit the complainant in the head multiple times, injuring him, the police said.

The complainant was rescued and assisted to hospital, where he was treated and released.

The police said they received a report, and following investigations, Fowler was apprehended on January 29, 2024.

He was charged the following day after a question-and-answer session and is set to appear in court.