‘Handyman’ charged after disarming and shooting cop near Half-Way Tree Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
‘Handyman’ charged after disarming and shooting cop near Half-Way Tree Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

SVL extends $75m partnership with JOA for 5 more years

Gov’t making headway with fixed-term contract concerns – Fitz-Henley

Labour Ministry mourns passing of its former PS, Anthony Irons

Battle lines drawn: iCreate to sue Sagicor; financial giant ready

Poll: Have you seen wage shifts amid lower unemployment?

NCB to sell its banking business in the Cayman Islands

‘Handyman’ charged after disarming and shooting cop near Half-Way Tree

WISS takes centre stage for International Women’s Day

It’s CIBC Caribbean!

Alleged ‘hitman’ charged after paralegal’s murder

Friday Feb 02

15°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A handyman of Kings Avenue, Richmond Park, St Andrew has been charged with wounding with intent, larceny from the person, possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition following an incident along Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

He is 25-year-old Levon Blackstock, otherwise called ‘Shane’.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 3:27 pm, two police officers were on duty prosecuting a motorist, when one of the officers was pounced upon by Blackstock.

The assailant relieved the lawman of his service pistol and used the weapon to open gunfire at the officer’s colleague, who returned the fire.

Blackstock managed to escape and the injured constable was assisted to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

On Wednesday, January 16 at about 6pm, Blackstock was accosted by the police and the policeman’s Glock service pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm cartridges was recovered.

Blackstock was arrested, and was charged on Thursday, February 2.

His court date is being finalised

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

SVL extends $75m partnership with JOA for 5 more years

Jamaica News

Gov’t making headway with fixed-term contract concerns – Fitz-Henley

Jamaica News

Labour Ministry mourns passing of its former PS, Anthony Irons

More From

Jamaica News

Bodies of mom, daughter found in Clarendon; ackee poisoning suspected

Police investigators in Clarendon are awaiting post-mortem reports to determine whether a mother and her daughter died from ackee poisoning as is suspected in Brandon Hill in the parish, based on a di

Jamaica News

See also

35-y-o cop dies at home after not feeling well

A detective constable who was assigned to Elletson Road Police Station reportedly died at home after complaining of not feeling well on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Rameesh Williams,

Jamaica News

Cops name female person of interest re Melissa Silvera murder probe

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division (MID) have sought the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest who they believe can assist with the investigation into the death of Meliss

Jamaica News

Alleged ‘hitman’ charged after paralegal’s murder

Thirty-year-old Ojo Russell, otherwise called ‘Jerry Stunts’, a mechanic of Woodpecker Avenue, Kingston 11, has been slapped with several charges following the murder of a paralegal in St Andrew l

Jamaica News

Cop mowed down by vehicle on highway

A policeman, Constable Rushane Lee, died from injuries he sustained when he was struck down by a vehicle on the North-South Highway late on Wednesday night.
Reports are that the policeman who was a

Jamaica News

Mark Golding responds to announcement of Local Gov’t Election date

Opposition Leader Mark Golding on Thursday welcomed the announcement of the date for the long-awaited Local Government Elections.
The polls are set for February 26, with Nomination Day being Februa

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols