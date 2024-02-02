‘Handyman’ charged after disarming and shooting cop near Half-Way Tree Loop Jamaica

A handyman of Kings Avenue, Richmond Park, St Andrew has been charged with wounding with intent, larceny from the person, possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition following an incident along Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

He is 25-year-old Levon Blackstock, otherwise called ‘Shane’.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 3:27 pm, two police officers were on duty prosecuting a motorist, when one of the officers was pounced upon by Blackstock.

The assailant relieved the lawman of his service pistol and used the weapon to open gunfire at the officer’s colleague, who returned the fire.

Blackstock managed to escape and the injured constable was assisted to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

On Wednesday, January 16 at about 6pm, Blackstock was accosted by the police and the policeman’s Glock service pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm cartridges was recovered.

Blackstock was arrested, and was charged on Thursday, February 2.

His court date is being finalised