Hanover bus conductor killed ‘by armed passenger’ Loop Jamaica

Scores of residents from western Jamaica, particularly Hanover, have been left shocked after a popular bus conductor was shot dead by a gunman posing as a passenger in Hopewell in the parish on Friday.

The deceased is 40-year-old Clifton Hart, otherwise called ‘Youth Man’ or ‘Omar’, of Blenheim, Hanover.

Hart was a conductor on a Toyota Coaster bus that plies the Lucea to Montego Bay route.

Reports are that sometime after 8pm, several passengers were on board the bus, when one of them asked for a stop near a petrol station in Hopewell.

The vehicle was stopped and while the man was making his exit, he reportedly pulled a firearm and shot Hart who was standing on the inside step of the bus.

The attacker then fled the area on foot.

Hart reportedly ran, but collapsed along the roadway.

He reportedly died at the scene.

Several of his usual passengers were left shaken by the development.

As news of Hart’s death spread on the weekend, several persons seemingly from western Jamaica, expressed shock at the conductor’s killing.

He was largely described as a humble person.

“I knew that guy. He was always humble. I pray that God will bring peace to his family,” wrote Instagram user, raamelaris.

Shared another user, dondidi, “Jah know. Last time two times mi see him, him mek sure him put mi pon a drive when bus stop run after hours. Smh.”

Shaninene wrote: “From school days this man a look out for me, until me turn big woman and dem just kill the humblest man me know.

“I don’t know the circumstances, but this jus’ cold & heartless. RIP Yute Man. Yuh kindness can’t be forgotten,” she added.

Ariesbeau14 commented: “Smh cya believe eh dawg drop out… Neva see mi n (and) lef mi a road yet. Ppl (people) can wicked so man… RIP.”

Meanwhile, the police have not yet disclosed a motive for the killing.