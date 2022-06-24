Hanover cops step-up search for triple murder suspects; release photos | Loop Jamaica

Having followed several investigative leads and lines of enquiry, detectives in Hanover have made some headway in the case of a triple murder in Santoy district in the parish in March and are now appealing for the public’s assistance to help the case progress further.

Photographs–suspected to be of the perpetrators–have been unearthed and detectives are asking persons to view the photographs and contact them immediately if they are able to identify any of the individuals.

In addition, persons are encouraged to share any information they may have that can help investigators by contacting the Lucea Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-956-2304, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB tip line at 811, or any police station.

