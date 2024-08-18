Hanover gardener dies in bizarre early-morning crash

A Hanover gardener who was standing behind a Land Rover motor vehicle that he parked along a roadway in the parish early on Saturday morning, died after being hit by a motorcar that ran into the back of his vehicle in a bizarre incident.

The police have identified the deceased as 25-year-old Taggmar Cunningham of a Mount Pelier Road, Sandy Bay, Hanover address.

According to the Constabulary Communication Network, about 1am, Cunningham was driving the Land Rover motorcar along the roadways when he stopped and parked the vehicle and was standing behind it.

Reports are that he was subsequently hit by a Q5 Audi motorcar that was being driven towards Lucea in the parish.

Cunningham sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the Noel Holmes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Members of the Hanover Traffic Department are investigating the incident.