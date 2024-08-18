Hanover gardener dies in bizarre early-morning crash

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Hanover gardener dies in bizarre early-morning crash
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Golding pleased with support for Patmore but warns against complacency

Newsmaker: Horrific Clarendon massacre, 5.3 quake terrified nation

As electricity woes persist in St Bess, mayor asks for more patience

Video: Meet Donald Smith – The Jamaican voice at the Paris Olympics

Patmore wants to face Dalrymple-Philibert in next general election

Hanover gardener dies from bizarre early-morning crash

Sailor rescued at night off Cyprus 5 hrs after falling off cargo ship

Further delay in application of toll charges on new highway

No ‘chaka chaka’ development for Portland, declares Holness

Jamaicans, Cubans celebrate Fidel Castro’s birthday in Kingston

Sunday Aug 18

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

9 hrs ago

A Hanover gardener who was standing behind a Land Rover motor vehicle that he parked along a roadway in the parish early on Saturday morning, died after being hit by a motorcar that ran into the back of his vehicle in a bizarre incident.

The police have identified the deceased as 25-year-old Taggmar Cunningham of a Mount Pelier Road, Sandy Bay, Hanover address.

According to the Constabulary Communication Network, about 1am, Cunningham was driving the Land Rover motorcar along the roadways when he stopped and parked the vehicle and was standing behind it.

Reports are that he was subsequently hit by a Q5 Audi motorcar that was being driven towards Lucea in the parish.

Cunningham sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the Noel Holmes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Members of the Hanover Traffic Department are investigating the incident.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Golding pleased with support for Patmore but warns against complacency

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Horrific Clarendon massacre, 5.3 quake terrified nation

Jamaica News

As electricity woes persist in St Bess, mayor asks for more patience

More From

Jamaica News

Jamaican dead, another injured from ‘workplace’ stabbing in US

A man who was said to have been a “Jamaican temporary worker” died from what has been described as a “stabbing incident” in Gaylord, Michigan, United States on Saturday.
The identity of the deceas

Jamaica News

Man suspected to have threatened PM and wife in video now in custody

See also

The Manchester Proactive Investigation Unit has confirmed that the man who is suspected to have donned a mask in a video on social media and threatened Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife, is n

Jamaica News

Traffic cops release more names; warrants now out

Is your name on the list?

Jamaica News

Hanover gardener dies from bizarre early-morning crash

A Hanover gardener who was standing behind a Land Rover motor vehicle that he parked along a roadway in the parish early on Saturday morning, died after being hit by a motorcar that ran into the back

Jamaica News

No ‘chaka chaka’ development for Portland, declares Holness

Outlines ‘massive’ plans for parish with world-class architect being brought in

Jamaica News

Patmore wants to face Dalrymple-Philibert in next general election

Says he wants to give her a ‘beaten’ at the polls

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols