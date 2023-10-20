Hanover Lotto player hits $100-m jackpot Loop Jamaica

Supreme Ventures says it has produced another Lotto winner.

In a release on Wednesday, Supreme Ventures said a lucky player from Hanover hit the $100-million jackpot with the winning numbers 08, 12, 13, 18, 19, 26 drawn on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pizza Place located in the western parish.

Supreme Ventures advised that to begin the process of collecting their jackpot, the winner must present the winning ticket with their signature affixed and valid national ID at the Supreme Ventures Flagship Store located on the Twin Gates Plaza at 25 Constant Spring Road in St Andrew within 90 days from the draw date.