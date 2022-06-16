Hanover man charged with grievous sexual assault of 14-y-o | Loop Jamaica

Hanover man charged with grievous sexual assault of 14-y-o
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Thursday Jun 16

Police in Hanover charged a 24-year-old with rape, grievous sexual assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, and possession of child pornography on Tuesday, June 14.

Reports from lawmen are that the man identified as DeSean Hunt allegedly had sexual encounters with a 14-year-old girl against her will on several occasions between September 2021 and May 2022. The teen was also reportedly physically assaulted by him.

The matter was reported to the police on Tuesday, June 2, and an investigation was launched. Hunt was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

