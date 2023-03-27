Hanover man fatally shot during confrontation with cops at wake Loop Jamaica

A Hanover man was fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with members of a police team who went to shut down a wake in the parish early on Sunday morning.

Two cops were reportedly injured during the fracas.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Avado Samuels of Mount Pleasant district in the parish.

Reports are that about 4am, a police team went to shut down the wake that was under way in the Mount Pleasant district, and a physical confrontation developed.

Samuels was reportedly shot during the standoff with the cops.

The Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) has commenced a probe into the incident.