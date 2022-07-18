Hansle Parchment apologises to J’cans for missing World Champs final | Loop Jamaica

Olympic champion Hansle Parchment has apologised to Jamaicans for missing Sunday’s final of the men’s 110-metre hurdles at the World Athletics Championships now underway in Eugene, Oregon.

The Jamaican was injured just before the start of the race after hitting a hurdle while going through his warm-up routine. He was one of the favourites to win the event but had to withdraw as he limped from the track.

Related Article

In a tweet Monday morning, Parchment said: “I’m sorry I was unable to represent my country and challenge for the gold, but it was out of my hands. I appreciate the love and support from you all while I’m focused on recovery to come back stronger.”

The response from supporters was overwhelming, with several expressing that they understand while also wishing him a speedy recovery.

“We got you Champ.. we understand, sometimes things just happen; we control what we can and leave the rest.. rest, recover and come back stronger!!! Thanks for repping ?????? with such humility & dedication..proud of you all day everyday ?????????????,” Joy Seeker said.

Davariari added: “Do not be sorry. AT ALL (sic). This is not your fault! We know you are great. And you will continue to do your best. That’s all we ask. We love you dearly!”

“Get well soon @ParchmentHansle. Your health is most important now. Seek to recover, recuperate and regroup for bigger and better things on and off the track. Nuff love,” Drea Wans L encouraged.

Parchment delivered his usual late burst of speed to win the Tokyo Olympic Games title last year in 13.04 seconds and defeat then race favourite, American Grant Holloway, who clocked 13.09, and compatriot Ronald Levy, who completed the distance in 13.10.

On Sunday, with Parchment out and another American, Devon Allen, disqualified because of a false start, Holloway stormed to an easy victory in 13.03 seconds ahead of teammate Trey Cunningham, who clocked 13.08, and Spain’s Asier Martinez (13.17).