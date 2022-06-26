Hansle Parchment, Britany Anderson take national sprint hurdles titles | Loop Jamaica

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Hansle Parchment pulled in front of the field very early to win the men’s 110m hurdles final on the fourth and final day of the National trials at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Parchment, who is ranked at number four in the world this year, powered cross the line in 13.14 seconds to beat Rasheed Broadbell and Orlando Bennett.

Broadbell clocked 13.20 and Bennett, 13.28.

There was a major disappointment as 2016 Olympic and 2017 World gold medallist Omar McLeod finished last and will miss next month’s World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

McLeod got out of the blocks very fast but had issues at the second hurdle and did not recover. He clocked 13.54.

It was the second straight time McLeod had failed to make a Jamaica team. He did not make it to the Tokyo Olympics.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Britany Anderson dethroned Megan Tapper to win her first national senior title.

Anderson came from well off the pace to win in 12.53 seconds.

Tapper, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, finished second in 12.60 and Danielle Williams, the 2015 World champion, third in 12.66.

The top three finishers in each event will be on the Jamaica team for next month’s World Championships, given they have met the required performance standard.

All the top three finishers have met the performance standard.