Hansle Parchment, Britany Anderson take national sprint hurdles titles | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Hansle Parchment, Britany Anderson take national sprint hurdles titles | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Shericka Jackson completes sprint double at Jamaica trials

Hansle Parchment, Britany Anderson take national sprint hurdles titles

Jevaughn Powell and Candice McLeod win national 400m titles

Disc jockey charged with murder, wounding women

COVID hospitalisations up amid 164 new cases, six deaths recorded

Navasky Anderson, Chrisann Gordon-Powell win first national 800m title

Man shot dead at bus stop in Half-Way-Tree

‘Kill Quick’ booked for $22 million armoured truck robbery in Kingston

Court orders cops to return schoolbooks to teen on gun charge

Prince Charles denies any wrongdoing over bags-of-cash claim

Sunday Jun 26

29?C

There was a major disappointment as Omar McLeod finished last and will miss the World Championships

Melton Williams

49 minutes ago

Hansle Parchment wins the men’s 110m hurdles final on the fourth and final day of the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Hansle Parchment pulled in front of the field very early to win the men’s 110m hurdles final on the fourth and final day of the National trials at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Parchment, who is ranked at number four in the world this year, powered cross the line in 13.14 seconds to beat Rasheed Broadbell and Orlando Bennett.

Broadbell clocked 13.20 and Bennett, 13.28.

There was a major disappointment as 2016 Olympic and 2017 World gold medallist Omar McLeod finished last and will miss next month’s World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

McLeod got out of the blocks very fast but had issues at the second hurdle and did not recover. He clocked 13.54.

It was the second straight time McLeod had failed to make a Jamaica team. He did not make it to the Tokyo Olympics.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Britany Anderson dethroned Megan Tapper to win her first national senior title.

Anderson came from well off the pace to win in 12.53 seconds.

Tapper, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, finished second in 12.60 and Danielle Williams, the 2015 World champion, third in 12.66.

The top three finishers in each event will be on the Jamaica team for next month’s World Championships, given they have met the required performance standard.

All the top three finishers have met the performance standard.

Related Articles

Sport

June 26, 2022 11:22 PM

Sport

June 26, 2022 10:38 PM

Sport

June 25, 2022 11:14 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Shericka Jackson completes sprint double at Jamaica trials

Sport

Hansle Parchment, Britany Anderson take national sprint hurdles titles

Sport

Jevaughn Powell and Candice McLeod win national 400m titles

See also

More From

Sport

‘I gave it my all tonight’ says Briana after 4th at Jamaica trials

“I gave it my all tonight,” said former national junior record holder over 100m, Briana Williams, after placing fourth in the women’s 100m final at the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday

Sport

Shericka Jackson stuns Elaine Thompson-Herah in 100m at Jamaica trials

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, upstaged the big favourite Oblique Seville to win the men’s 100m title.

Jamaica News

Man robbed, then shot in the face; brother identified as attacker

A 47-year-old man has been charged after he was identified as one of three gunmen who robbed his brother and then shot him in the face, the police are reporting.
The man identified as Aud

Sport

Thompson-Herah beats Jackson in 100m semis at Jamaica trials

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce did not run after getting out of the blocks in the first semi-final

Sport

Charokee Young leads all qualifiers into 400 final at Jamaica trials

Jevaughn Powell, the fastest Jamaican this year, is the fastest qualifier going into the men’s final

Sport

Yohan Blake hits top form with 9.93 seconds at Jamaica trials

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, hit top form at the Jamaica trials with a 9.93-second clocking to win his first-round heat of the men’s 100m at the National Stadium on Thursday’s first day of co

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols