Hansle Parchment, Omar McLeod in 110m hurdles final at National trials | Loop Jamaica

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hansle Parchment has safely progressed to the final of the men’s 110m hurdles following the semi-finals on day three of the four-day Jamaica trials at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Also through is the 2016 Olympic and 2017 World gold medallist Omar McLeod who pulled out of his last race ahead of the trials – the Diamond League meet in Oslo, Norway on June 16 because of the death of his cousin.

Parchment, who is ranked at number four in the world this year, easily won his semi-final heat in 13.24, the fastest qualifying time going into Sunday’s final.

Tyler Mason finished second in 13.44 to secure the second automatic qualifying spot.

McLeod had a rough trip but successfully staved off Michael O’Hara for the victory.

The 28-year-old McLeod won in 13.34 while O’Hara clocked a new personal best 13.40 for the other automatic qualifying spot.

Orlando Bennett won the third and final semi-final in 13.27 to equal his personal best. The 13.27 easily represents the second-fastest qualifying time.

Rasheed Broadbell secured the other automatic qualifying time with a new season’s best 13.29, the third-fastest qualifying time.

Britany Anderson is easily the quickest qualifier going into the women’s 100m hurdles final after winning her semi-final heat in 12.45 seconds.

Danielle Williams, the 2015 World champion, finished second in 12.50 to secure an automatic qualifying spot into the final.

Also through with an automatic qualifying spot is Shermaine Williams, the sister of Danielle, who finished third in 12.95.

The reigning national champion and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Megan Tapper secured an easy victory in the first semi-final to book her spot in the final.

Tapper, the first-ever Jamaican athlete to win an Olympic medal in the 100m hurdles, crossed the line in 12.60.

Demisha Roswell (12.84) of Texas Tech University and Crystal Morrison (12.99) finished second and third, respectively, to secure the other automatic qualifying spot.

Rosealee Cooper (13.06) of Mississippi State University and Trishauna Hemmings (13.13) of Clemson University complete the lineup for the final by qualifying on times.