Happy Mother’s Day! Finding the perfect message for mom Loop Jamaica

It’s Mother’s Day, and we all want to celebrate those women who continue to play the role of “mom” in our lives.

Their love, dedication and support know no bounds. However, sometimes we don’t always know the right words to express just how grateful we are to them and to really show that we love and appreciate them.

No need to reinvent the wheel; many have said it before us and there is no harm in getting inspiration elsewhere. We compiled a few messages that are can say what some of us want to on Mother’s Day, some from songs by Jamaican artistes.

“Mama I would never let you down; I’ll never go away, I’ll always be around; You know why you do it, such love that you found; I’m always gonna let you wear that crown” – “Thank you Mama” by Sizzla”There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.” Elder M Russell Ballard”You taught me everything; Everything you’ve given me I’ll always keep it inside; You’re the driving force in my life.” – “A Song For Mama”, Boyz II Men”Mummy mi love you there is nothing mi put above you; No house nor no girl, nor no car; Stand firm in a mi life nothing no budge you; From mi born mi an you a spar; Mummy you a mi princess, mummy you a mi dan.” – “Mama” by Christopher Martin”You taught me strength, and you gave me guidance. Whenever faith was lost you were there to find it.” – “Mother” by Ashanti”My mother is a walking miracle.” – Leonardo DiCaprio”I know you were on my side even when I was wrong; And I love you for giving me your eyes, staying back, and watching me shine.” – “The Best Day” by Taylor Swift”A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” – Agatha Christie”Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” – Oliver Wendell Holmes”You saw the best there was in me; Lifted me up when I couldn’t reach; You gave me faith ’cause you believed; I’m everything I am; Because you loved me.” – “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion

We hope these help to inspire that perfect message today! Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms and mother figures!