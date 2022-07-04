Harbour View are 2022 Jamaica Premier League champions | Loop Jamaica

Harbour View FC are the 2022 Jamaica Premier League champions after defeating first-time finalists Dunbeholden 6-5 on penalties in the final at Sabina Park on Sunday.

After playing out a 1-1 scoreline after regulation and extra time the game went into penalties where Fabian McCarthy missed from the spot to hand Harbour View their fifth Premier League title and their first since 2013.

The Stars of the East coached Ludlow Bernard received $2.5 million along with the Premier League trophy while Dunbeholden walked away with $1.75 million.

Colorado Murray scored for Harbour View in just the second minute but Demario Phillips equalized for Dunbeholden in the 56th minute to send the game into extra time.

Harbour View players celebrate after winning the Jamaica Premier League.

Following the early goal by Harbour View, which was set up by a defence-splitting pass from Jahshaun Anglin, Dunbeholden launched several raids on the Stars of the East goal, creating several half chances but errant final passes and poor finishing proved costly.

Kimoni Bailey should have levelled the score in the 26th minute but he shot wide of the left upright from inside the box.

Minutes later, Murray should have doubled Harbour View’s lead as after a nice inter-play inside the box he shot wide from 10 yards. Bailey was once again guilty of poor finishing shooting wide from inside the box in the 43rd minute mere moments before Oshane Staple shot over the bar from just outside the box as Harbour View took their 1-0 lead into the break.

Dunbeholden picked up from where they left off in the first half but continued to be profligate before the goal. However, their persistence eventually paid off when Bygrave’s cross was steered home by Phillips in the 56th minute.

The action swung from end to end with both teams missing good chances to take the lead but it eventually came down to penalties when McCarthy attempting to level the score at 6-6, blasted over the crossbar into the stands. His miss set off wild celebrations from goalkeeper Amal Knight and the Harbour players, who just made it into the playoffs having finished sixth in the league standings.

It was a historic moment for Bernard who became the first coach in Jamaica’s football history to win the Manning Cup title as well as the Premier League title.

Bernard won the Manning Cup with Kingston College earlier this year.

Cavalier, the 2021 champions, defeated Waterhouse 4-1 in the play-off for third place.

The Jamaica Premier League is powered by Digicel.