Harding steps down as SSL CEO | Loop Jamaica

Zachary Harding, who for the last two years has been performing dual duty as CEO of Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) and Executive Chairman of Delta Capital Partners Limited (Delta), is stepping down from his SSL post to concentrate his efforts exclusively on Delta.

Harding’s resignation from his position as CEO of SSL takes effect on June 30, 2022.

Delta, led by Harding and Group CEO Ivan Carter, is currently finalising several deals in Jamaica, the wider Caribbean and North America.

Delta, in the meantime, continues to enter relationships with companies and entities from around the Caribbean and beyond.

“We acquire, invest in, or launch entities that have the potential to generate positive returns while having a strong impact on the lives of our people. With the uptick in Delta’s opportunities, it is all hands on deck, and I welcome the full-time dedication and focus of founder and Exec Chair Harding,” said Carter.

The Board of Stocks and Securities Limited has expressed appreciation to Harding for his contribution to the company over the past few years.