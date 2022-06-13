Harding steps down as SSL CEO | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Harding steps down as SSL CEO | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Experts urge parents to pay attention to underage gambling

Harding steps down as SSL CEO

Free zones conference to address ways to alleviate supply-chain issues

Councillor-caretaker killed in crash lost control of vehicle — cops

UK reports 104 more cases of monkeypox, mostly in men

Man in hospital under police guard after robbery attempt on gun holder

Teenage girl, 2 men held attempting to steal over 100 ft of cable-cops

JLP politician dies in car crash

WATCH: Mentally challenged man foils credit union robbery with ‘bluff’

Top St Ann cop touts effective management for major crime reductions

Monday Jun 13

32?C
Business
Loop News

2 hrs ago – Updated

Harding’s resignation from his position as CEO of SSL takes effect on June 30, 2022.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Zachary Harding, who for the last two years has been performing dual duty as CEO of Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) and Executive Chairman of Delta Capital Partners Limited (Delta), is stepping down from his SSL post to concentrate his efforts exclusively on Delta.

Harding’s resignation from his position as CEO of SSL takes effect on June 30, 2022.

Delta, led by Harding and Group CEO Ivan Carter, is currently finalising several deals in Jamaica, the wider Caribbean and North America.

Delta, in the meantime, continues to enter relationships with companies and entities from around the Caribbean and beyond.

“We acquire, invest in, or launch entities that have the potential to generate positive returns while having a strong impact on the lives of our people. With the uptick in Delta’s opportunities, it is all hands on deck, and I welcome the full-time dedication and focus of founder and Exec Chair Harding,” said Carter.

The Board of Stocks and Securities Limited has expressed appreciation to Harding for his contribution to the company over the past few years.

Related Articles

Business

February 17, 2022 01:28 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Experts urge parents to pay attention to underage gambling

Business

Harding steps down as SSL CEO

Lifestyle

Model Winnie Harlow visits Jamaica, spends time with grandparents

More From

Jamaica News

WATCH: Mentally challenged man foils credit union robbery with ‘bluff’

A mentally challenged man foiled a credit union robbery in St James on Friday by pointing a piece of hose, barking out gunshot sounds and chasing off five armed would-be-robbers.
Reports

See also

Entertainment

Bounty Killer fans anticipating stellar performances at Made in JamRoc

Despite the rain, hundreds of fans who gathered outside Digicel’s car park ahead of the scheduled start of ‘Made in JamRoc’, Bounty Killer’s 50th birthday party, are expecting a stellar performanc

Sport

Shericka Jackson proves too good for Thompson-Herah in Rome

Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson clocked a new meeting record to easily beat her Jamaican teammate Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League in Rome on Thursd

Jamaica News

Fatal clash over mother’s treatment: One brother dead, one in custody


A 19-year-old man is now in the custody of the St James police in connection with the shooting death of his brother at their home in Mocho in the parish on Sunday morning.
The deceased ha

Entertainment

Skeng banned from performing in Guyana

Move follows shooting incident at ‘Baderation’ event in May

Jamaica News

Mayor asks if cops fear naming gang behind Spanish Town violence

Spanish Town Mayor, Norman Scott, is questioning whether the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is “afraid” to name the gang that is responsible for the present spate of deadly violence in the old capit

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols