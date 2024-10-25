SVREL calls for industry reforms after disruption at Caymanas Park Berger Paints Jamaica announces board changes NWA said working on solution to address damaged road near Chapelton JC edge closer to Manning Cup semifinals with 3-0 win over KC JCF raises rank of officer authorised to seize motor vehicles 10 Cubans held in St James being processed by the police, PICA
Local News

Harry Kane becomes fastest player to score 50 goals in the Bundesliga

23 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane is the quickest player to score 50 goals in the Bundesliga after scoring a hat trick on his 43rd appearance on Friday.

Kane’s three goals – including two penalties – gave Bayern a 3-0 win over Augsburg, stretching the Bavarian powerhouse’s lead to eight points ahead of the rest of the 11th round.

Kane scored 36 goals in 32 league appearances last season, his first for Bayern after joining from Tottenham. It was also the first season since 2012 that Bayern failed to win the title, as Bayer Leverkusen went undefeated to snap Bayern's winning run.

As well as 14 league goals this season, Kane has scored five in the Champions League and one in the German Cup.

Against Augsburg, he had to be patient as Augsburg goalkeeper Nediljko Labrović and his defenders stood firm.

“It was somehow typical Harry Kane,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said. “It was close in the first half, close, close, close, and then it happens, I think three goals in 15 minutes. Of course, he can do that. But for such a player, I have to say, he had a lot of chances that he could maybe make more of. Then, in an instant, everything is perfect and he can score many goals.”

Support us

Related News

30 October 2024

Fayval Williams named Jamaica's new minister of finance

25 October 2024

Mourinho gets red card as Fenerbahce hold Man United to 1-1 draw

21 November 2024

Pope to make late Italian teenager the first millennial saint

21 November 2024

Jussie Smollett’s conviction in 2019 attack on himself is overturned