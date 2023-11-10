Harsher penalties coming for those who shelter criminals – Holness Loop Jamaica

The Government is going for harsher penalties for citizens who shelter lawbreakers or fail to report on their illegal operations

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in St James on Thursday.

“We are going to make some changes to make misprision of felony a substantial provision in the laws that we have, whether it is going to be in the Offences Against the Person or the Firearms Act or the Anti-gun Legislation. The legal drafts people will tell us how to do it,” said Holness.

He was speaking during a visit to Chetwood Memorial Primary School in Montego Bay, St James on Thursday afternoon.

Two of the school’s students, seven-year-old Justin Perry and nine-year-old Nahcoliva Smith, along with a 26-year-old man, Tevin Hayle, otherwise called ‘Bancel’, were shot and killed during Monday’s grisly gun attack in Salt Spring, St James. The three deceased all resided in Salt Spring.

The three were shot dead when a gunman opened fire on the taxi in which they were travelling at about 5:20 pm on the Flower Hill main road in Salt Spring.

The police have theorised that Hayle was the gunman’s intended target.

The prime minister argued that someone other than the perpetrator must have had prior knowledge of the intended attack, which resulted in the triple murder.

“There is an eco-system of crime which has to be tackled. Unfortunately, in some ways we are all part of the eco-system of crime, and the truth is that someone must have known what (was) about to unfold,” Holness stated.

“As I stand here and speak to you, someone knows where the criminal terrorist is, and you are equally guilty for having this knowledge and not sharing it with the authorities,” he further indicated.