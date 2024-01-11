Hasaranga takes 7 wickets as Sri Lanka rout Zimbabwe to clinch series Loop Jamaica

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took a career-best seven wickets to help Sri Lanka rout Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the rain-shortened third one-day international and clinch the three-match series 2-0.

The first match was abandoned because of rain.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervin won the toss and elected to bat first and despite a promising start Zimbabwe crumbled on either side of two rain breaks to be dismissed for 96 runs in the 23rd over. The match had been reduced to 27 overs per side after two long rain interruptions.

Sri Lanka reached 97-2 with more than 10 overs to spare. Kusal Mendis scored his 27th ODI half-century and made 66 off 51 balls.

Openers Joylord Gumbie and Takudzwanashe Kaitano gave the tourists a promising start adding 40 runs before rain interrupted play in the eighth over.

Hasaranga, who missed the World Cup because of an injury, struck soon after the stoppage having Kaitano caught at fine-leg by Dilshan Madushanka. Soon he trapped Gumbie lbw for 29 and Ervin without scoring to leave Zimbabwe at 48-3 at the second rain stoppage.

When play resumed, Hasaranga got into action again trapping Milton Shumba (2) lbw.

Hasaranga had 7-19, his best in one-day internationals. It’s second-best for Sri Lanka all-time in one-day internationals after Chaminda Vaas’ 8-19 against Zimbabwe 23 years ago.

Seamer Janith Liyanage bowled Ryan Burl (9) and a ball from spinner Maheesh Theekshana bounced off wicketkeeper Mendis’ pads stumping Sikander Raza for 10 runs.

Sri Lanka lost Avishka Fernando early in their chase caught behind by Gumbie off left-am seamer Richard Ngarava without scoring. Fernando made just four runs in the three innings he batted in the series.

Mendis and Shevon Daniel shared 73 runs for the second wicket before Daniel was caught in the deep by Milton Shumba off spinner Wellington Masakadza for 12.