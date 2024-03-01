Haughton’s Pharmacy introduces next-gen medication management Loop Jamaica

Manchester-based Haughton’s Pharmacy has embarked on a journey to align itself with technological advancements in healthcare, streamline its operations, and enhance customer care through its latest innovation, the multi-dose prescription medication management system, RXPak.

The prescription medication management system features a physical package, a mobile app – RxPak App, available from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store – and a web application RxPlus, including a mobile wallet that allows patients to top up their account for repeat prescription services.

Customers can upload prescriptions, request refills, buy over-the-counter items and select delivery options with the new system.

Speaking with Loop News ahead of the formal launch on February 29 at the Tropics View Hotel in Manchester, Francine Haughton Adam said the innovation “will greatly improve the autonomy” of customers in managing their prescription medication needs.

“We were trying to find a seamless way for our customers to order their prescriptions online. This is the way of the world as well. Coming out of COVID, we were trying to make our business pandemic-proof and answering the call of customers to make our business more adaptable to their needs,” Haughton Adam said.

The RxPak system, which has “31 slots for your daily repeat medication doses, will ensure patient adherence and is it is easy to follow,” she further explained.

“It is designed to help those who take several medications daily to keep track of which ones they have or have not taken,” she said. Investment in the innovation was two-fold with 70 per cent of the funding coming from the Development Bank of Jamaica’s (DBJ) Boosting Innovation Entrepreneurship Ecosystems (BIGEE) grant and the remaining 30 from the company.

Speaking at the opening, Prime Minister Andrew Holness lauded the Haughtons for their ability to ensure the relevance of the business after several years in operation and for incorporating technology in the continued growth of the company.

“We are very happy that we can identify with what you have done…and to use it as an example of how to integrate technology into small businesses to grow your business. I am very impressed with what I’ve seen,” the Holness said as he encouraged other small companies to make use of grants such as BIGEE.

Such resources are “foundation for growth,” Holness said.

Haughton’s has also added a drone delivery service which is available to customers within the immediate town of Mandeville. “If you want out-of-town we can send it via a courier,” Haughton Adam said.

The RxPlus digital wallet is built into the RxPak App as one of the payment options and is particularly helpful to members of the diaspora who pay for the medication of relatives living in Jamaica, she said.

“You can top up using a debit or credit card and the funds are there so that when you request your repeat you have the funds there to pay in the app. It can be a financial planning tool for persons who want to set their budget for their prescriptions. We also have a lot of customers whose adult children in the diaspora look after them here in Jamaica so it is very convenient,” she said.

“Our admin gets a message, we provide a quote and then the person can either accept or reject the quote. If they accept, there is a payment and delivery option or they come and collect here,” she said, in explaining how the system works.

Haughton Adam, who also leads 1920 Investments Limited, the operating company for Haughton’s Pharmacy, said the goal is to get between 20 to 25 per cent of existing customers to use the RxPak as well as attract new customers with the ease and convenience of the system.

“We have a customer profile of over 117,000 customers who have filled prescriptions at Haughton’s since we were computerized in 1990. This is our investment in the next foray of health technology,” she said.

Pioneering is nothing new to Haughton as the pharmacy’s chief pharmacist, Stafford Haughton, who has held the post for over 56 years, with the help of a software technician, also developed the Pharm Partner Plus technology that is still used by many pharmacies today.

Haughton’s started in 1920 as a drug store by Richard Henry Haughton.