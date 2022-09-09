Hayden appointed Pakistan team mentor for T20 World Cup Loop Jamaica

Hayden appointed Pakistan team mentor for T20 World Cup
West Indies’ Shai Hope, left front, walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the second One-Day International cricket match against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium, in Multan, Pakistan, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed).

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Former Australian opening batter Matthew Hayden was appointed as a mentor to Pakistan’s team for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Hayden served the Pakistan team in a similar role during last year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates where Pakistan won all their five group games before losing in the semifinals against Australia.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Friday that Hayden will join the team in Brisbane on Oct. 15. Pakistan are due to compete in a triangular series in New Zealand, also featuring Bangladesh, prior to the T20 World Cup.

“He (Hayden) brings with him a wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers,” PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.

Hayden was impressed with Pakistan’s progress in the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates where they qualified for the final against Sri Lanka after beating India and Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage.

“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia,” Hayden said while praising Pakistan’s run-chase against archrival India in the Super 4 game at Dubai.

“This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year.

“I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can’t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room.”

