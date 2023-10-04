Hayley Matthews extends her reign as No. 1 T20I allrounder Loop Jamaica

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has consolidated her position as the top-ranked allrounder in the ICC rankings. This achievement comes on the back of her remarkable performances, including an impressive 99 not out and a career-best 132 against Australia in the ongoing T20 international series.

Matthews has further risen in the batting rankings, securing the seventh spot. Her performance with the ball has also not gone unnoticed, as her four wickets in two games propelled her to the fifth position in the bowlers’ rankings.

Matthews was her team’s highest run-scorer in the first T20I against Australia, where she played the anchor with a solid unbeaten 99. She followed this up with the wicket of Alyssa Healy, but couldn’t stop Australia from winning the game at North Sydney Oval.

However, she went one better in the next T20 international on Monday. She picked up three crucial wickets in her allotted four overs, to finish with 3-36. She followed this with a career-best batting performance, a magnificent 132 runs off 64 balls with 20 fours and five sixes.

It was her second century in this format the highest score by a West Indian woman in T20Is, to set up a momentous West Indies win in Australia to tie the series at 1-1. With this, Matthews finds herself atop the Women’s T20I All-Rounder Rankings with 480 rating points. She has also made significant gains in the batting and bowling rankings.

In the Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings, she jumped two places to tie with Sri Lanka’s Inoka Ranaweera in fifth place. In the batters’ list, Matthews’ two scintillating knocks helped her jump 10 places to the seventh place.

In the women’s T20I batting rankings, Australia’s Tahlia McGrath continues to reign supreme (782 points). England’s Sophie Ecclestone (765 points) tops the women’s T20I bowling rankings.