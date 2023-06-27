Hayley Matthews leads West Indies to 1-0 series lead over Ireland Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Hayley Matthews leads West Indies to 1-0 series lead over Ireland Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

DEADLY CHARTER: Ambushed, shot and killed

Health ministry issues advisory as heatwave causes discomfort

Sheila Segree-White promoted to VP of Human Resources at Scotia

Duplantis sets world-leading outdoor mark of 6.12m at Golden Spike

Tourist dies in Jamaica after trying to drink 21 cocktails

How a mom teaches son about investing while earning a second income

Italy bans No. 88 shirts in football to combat antisemitism

PNP opens up lead in latest party-commissioned Don Anderson polls

Hayley Matthews leads West Indies to 1-0 series lead over Ireland

US industry group to write standards for Tesla electric vehicle plug

Tuesday Jun 27

29?C
Loop Sports

8 hrs ago

Captain Hayley Matthews led the West Indies with her fourth ODI century 109, which came off 107 balls and included nine fours and two sixes. (PHOTO: File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews led her team to a 58-run victory over Ireland in the first of three One-Day Internationals (ODI) at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Monday. Matthews showcased her skills by scoring a century and taking three wickets.

Winning the toss, the hosts posted a commendable total of 297-6 in their 50 overs, which marked their second highest score ever in ODIs.

Matthews stole the spotlight with her impressive performance, scoring 109 runs off 106 balls. This was her fourth ODI hundred and her first since March 2022. Her innings included 10 fours and two sixes.

Former captain Stafanie Taylor provided valuable support, contributing 55 runs off 69 balls, earning her 39th half-century in ODIs. Chinelle Henry, returning from injury, also made a significant impact, hitting a maiden 50 in ODIs with an unbeaten 53 runs off 37 balls, including seven fours.

Leg-spinner Cara Murray was successful with the ball, taking 3-60 from her allotted 10 overs.

Despite opener Gaby Lewis’ crafty 83 runs and skipper Laura Delany’s 40 runs, Ireland fell short of their target by 58 runs, finishing at 239-9 in their 50 overs. Orla Prendergast contributed 37 runs, while Matthews displayed her bowling prowess, taking 3-53 in her 10 overs.

Spinners Afy Fletcher and Qiana Joseph also made valuable contributions, each taking two wickets.

The second ODI is scheduled for Wednesday.

Related Articles

Sport

June 25, 2023 01:01 AM

Sport

June 22, 2023 04:19 PM

Sport

June 18, 2023 06:14 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

DEADLY CHARTER: Ambushed, shot and killed

Jamaica News

Health ministry issues advisory as heatwave causes discomfort

Business

Sheila Segree-White promoted to VP of Human Resources at Scotia

More From

Sport

See also

Thompson-Herah contemplated quitting amidst season of injuries

Double-double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed that she contemplated leaving track and field after enduring a series of injuries this season.
Thompson-Herah expressed these s

Entertainment

Spice, Dexta Daps, Skillibeng perform at 2023 BET Awards

Dancehall music was on display at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday, as the event celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends, and new talent during a perform

Sport

Briana Williams equals season-best time in New York

Briana Williams equalled her season-best time of 11.04 seconds to secure second place in the women’s 100m event at the USATF New York Grand Prix on Saturday.
Aleia Hobbs, the US indoor champion, c

Jamaica News

Benz driver and female on gun charges after late-night chase in Kgn

A man and his female passenger have been charged with breaches of the Firearms Act following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on Studio One Boulevard in Kingston on Sunday, June 25.
Charged

Lifestyle

Jamaican writer wins global Commonwealth Short Story Prize

First Jamaican to win the global prize

Lifestyle

Actress Kerry Washington spotted in Jamaica

Award-winning actress, director and producer Kerry Washington, who has Jamaican roots, was spotted on the Rock on Sunday during the ArtWalk Festival in downtown Kingston, an experience that showca

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols