Hayley Matthews leads West Indies to 1-0 series lead over Ireland Loop Jamaica

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews led her team to a 58-run victory over Ireland in the first of three One-Day Internationals (ODI) at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Monday. Matthews showcased her skills by scoring a century and taking three wickets.

Winning the toss, the hosts posted a commendable total of 297-6 in their 50 overs, which marked their second highest score ever in ODIs.

Matthews stole the spotlight with her impressive performance, scoring 109 runs off 106 balls. This was her fourth ODI hundred and her first since March 2022. Her innings included 10 fours and two sixes.

Former captain Stafanie Taylor provided valuable support, contributing 55 runs off 69 balls, earning her 39th half-century in ODIs. Chinelle Henry, returning from injury, also made a significant impact, hitting a maiden 50 in ODIs with an unbeaten 53 runs off 37 balls, including seven fours.

Leg-spinner Cara Murray was successful with the ball, taking 3-60 from her allotted 10 overs.

Despite opener Gaby Lewis’ crafty 83 runs and skipper Laura Delany’s 40 runs, Ireland fell short of their target by 58 runs, finishing at 239-9 in their 50 overs. Orla Prendergast contributed 37 runs, while Matthews displayed her bowling prowess, taking 3-53 in her 10 overs.

Spinners Afy Fletcher and Qiana Joseph also made valuable contributions, each taking two wickets.

The second ODI is scheduled for Wednesday.