Hayley Matthews replaces Stafanie Taylor as West Indies captain | Loop Jamaica

Hayley Matthews of Barbados has been appointed captain of the West Indies women’s side, taking over from Jamaican Stafanie Taylor.

A release from Cricket West Indies (CWI) stated that Matthews will assume the role ahead of the team’s next series which is expected to be played later this year.

Taylor, the most successful female player in West Indies history and ranked among the all-time greats, has led the team for over seven years since 2015.

She was at the helm when West Indies won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2016 and earlier this year when they reached the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

“I am both humbled and honoured to be given the opportunity to captain the West Indies women’s team,” Matthews said. “It is an exhilarating feeling and I welcome the experience to lead and learn with open arms. This team has been very close to my heart from the beginning of my professional career eight years ago and the influence of Stafanie’s leadership throughout those eight years has played a major role in the player I am today.

“I would like to thank Stafanie for her astounding leadership of the team over the years. We’ve accomplished some of our biggest milestones with her at the forefront and I look forward to continuing playing alongside her.”

Head coach Courtney Walsh said: “We figured the timing was right with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup coming up early next year, if we were thinking of making any changes now would be the best time so that we give the new captain a couple of series under her belt before she enters into a World Cup.

“Hayley Matthews is young; she has longevity in the game, and she can lead the team for a longer time to get the experience and we are here to support her. For us, it’s a win-win as we will have Stafanie concentrate on her best cricket and passing on guidance to Hayley as she grows in the role of taking the team forward.”

Matthews and Taylor have both been among the best players for West Indies.

In her career, Taylor has scored 5,298 runs in 145 One-Day Internationals and 3,121 runs in 111 T20 Internationals. She has also taken 152 wickets in ODIs and 98 in T20Is.

Matthews, like Taylor, is a right-handed top-order batter and off-break bowler.

She has an impressive international record with 1,764 runs and 78 wickets in 69 ODIs, 1,055 runs, and 58 wickets in 61 T20Is.