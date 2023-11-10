Hayley Matthews secures ICC Player of the Month accolade for October Loop Jamaica

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has earned the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for October in recognition of her outstanding recent performances.

Matthews secured the honour by fending off strong competition from Bangladesh spinner Nahida Akter and New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr.

During the T20I segment of the West Indies tour of Australia, the 25-year-old showcased her talent with impressive scores of 99 not out, 132, and 79, securing the Player of the Series title. Matthews also contributed significantly to her team’s success by delivering a notable bowling performance, claiming figures of 3-36 in the second match of the three-game series.

Matthews extended her impactful contributions to the ODI leg of the Australia tour, registering scores of 20 and 23 in the two completed 50-over contests. Her exceptional month was further highlighted as she continued to excel in the domestic WBBL competition, having chosen to stay in Australia following the series.

Expressing her gratitude upon receiving the award in Australia, Matthews emphasized her love for representing the West Indies and the added motivation it brings.

“I’m very grateful to have received the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for October,” Matthews said. “I love putting on the West Indies jersey. Every time I wear that maroon and gold, it adds an extra layer where you can go out there and perform well, not only for yourself and for the team, but in knowing how much cricket means to the people of the Caribbean and how much it can bring people together.”

She reflected on the special experience of performing well on the Australian tour and the joy it brought to the people of the Caribbean, emphasizing the unifying power of cricket in the region.