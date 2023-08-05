Health facilities in SERHA to get additional nurses Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Health facilities in SERHA to get additional nurses Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JLP MP triggers controversy; hiding orange towel under female’s dress

JLP 2023 scholarship programme now open for applications

DENBIGH 2023: Green urges support for ‘blood, sweat, tears’ of farmers

Health facilities in SERHA to get additional nurses

GameNation eSport Free Fire Tournament starts today

Denbigh 2023: Blind patron basks in the experience with family

Crash in Kingston, 3 injured; search on for driver who broke light

Denbigh Show off to a colourful start

Curfew imposed in Rockfort days after seven people were shot by gunmen

Australia beat Jamaica for a place in Netball World Cup final

Saturday Aug 05

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

Chairman of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), Wentworth Charles (centre), in discussion with the Director of Nursing at the Spanish Town Hospital, Novellette Robinson (left), and Director of Nursing Services at the Bustamante Hospital for Children (BHC) in St Andrew, Beverley Senior Berry

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Health facilities in the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), are to be given an additional 170 nurses, says Chairman of the Authority, Wentworth Charles.

He said several issues affecting service delivery in the region are being worked on, and the nurses who are about to graduate from nursing schools will be deployed in short order.

“We have commenced negotiations with the various associations. They will be in a position to address the staff shortage in the short run,” Mr. Charles said.

He was speaking at the recent handover of hospital beds to the Spanish Town Hospital and the Bustamante Hospital for Children (BHC) at the BHC in St. Andrew.

For her part, the Director of Nursing Services at the BHC, Beverley Senior Berry, said the additional nurses will “be of some benefit to us, because there are areas that are so short. I welcome the initiative and hope that it will continue”.

In the meantime, the Director of Nursing at the Spanish Town Hospital, Novellette Robinson, said the leadership at the institution is elated for the new nurses.

“We are anxious for when they will start. We embrace the idea, and we do know that it will help us,” she said.

The SERHA is a statutory body of the Ministry of Health and Wellness. It is one of four Regional Health Authorities formed as part of the Health Sector Reform, by passage of the National Health Services Act in 1997.

It is responsible for the delivery of healthcare services to the residents of St. Catherine, St. Thomas, Kingston, and St. Andrew, which represent 47 per cent of the population of Jamaica.

SERHA is managed by a team of Directors and is led by the Regional Director who reports to a Board, which is appointed by the Minister of Health and Wellness.

The region is funded by allocations from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and fees collected

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

JLP MP triggers controversy; hiding orange towel under female’s dress

Entertainment

Nigerian talent manager has vision to connect Caribbean and Africa

Jamaica News

JLP 2023 scholarship programme now open for applications

More From

Sport

Alana Reid mines gold at Pan American Under-20 Championships

Jamaica’s Alana Reid, the world Under-20 200m bronze medalist, secured victory in the women’s 100m on the opening day of the Pan American Under-20 Championships in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico on Friday

See also

Entertainment

$1.5-m ‘Sky Vew’ suites for Chris Brown’s Jamaica concert sold out

Aidonia, Byron Messia join line-up for August 27 show

Sport

Jamaica name team for World Championships in Budapest

Sprint stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson have been named for the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m on Jamaica’s 65-member team for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary from Aug

Sport

‘We’ve been hugely underestimated,’ says Reggae Girlz goalkeeper

Jamaica’s goalkeeper, Rebecca Spencer, and head coach, Lorne Donaldson, expressed elation following their team’s remarkable feat of securing a spot in the Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the fir

Sport

Australia beat Jamaica for a place in Netball World Cup final

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls displayed resilience in a hard-fought battle but fell short, losing 57-54 to 11-time champion Australia in the second semi-final match at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, S

Jamaica News

Cop shot and killed by gunmen in Clarendon; firearm stolen

A policeman was shot and killed by gunmen in Clarendon on Saturday.
Reports are that the licensed firearm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force member was also stolen by the criminals who then left whe

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols