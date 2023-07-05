Health Ministry advises of longer waiting time at public hospitals Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that members of the public should expect longer than normal waiting times at public hospitals across the country.

The development is said to have resulted from increasing numbers of patients requiring care at Accident & Emergency (A&E) departments.

However, no particular reason or reasons was/were given for the reported increasing numbers of persons turning up at A&E departments.

A release from the ministry said it, along with the four regional health authorities that are directly responsible for the operation of the island’s public hospitals, “is working to ensure that the triage system is optimised, and that additional customer care personnel are deployed in the A&E waiting areas to address the concerns of patients and provide the necessary updates.”

The triage system involves the preliminary assessment of patients or casualties in order to determine the urgency of their need for treatment and the nature of treatment required.

The Health Ministry further asked that, “members of the public exercise patience during this time,” and said it “craves understanding as healthcare professionals work to ensure the best health outcome for all.”