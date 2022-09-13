Health ministry increases efforts to sensitive the public on monkeypox Loop Jamaica

The Southern Regional Health Authority will on Tuesday, embark on a mass public sensitisation to increase the public’s knowledge on monkeypox.

The exercise comes days after the health ministry reported the death of a monkeypox patient, whose cause of death is under investigation. Jamaica has also recorded five additional cases, bringing the total number of cases to 12.

The public health teams will distribute educational materials and engage the public in major town centres across the island.

The exercise will start in the parishes of Manchester, Clarendon and St Elizabeth. St Elizabeth, Junction town centre – (8:00 am to 10:00 am)

Santa Cruz town centre – (8:00 am to 10:00 am), Manchester, Christiana town centre- (7:00 am to 10:00 am) Mandeville town Centre- Nashville bus park, taxi stand across the market (7:00 am to 10:00 am.)

Clarendon May Pen town centre-(7:00 a.m. to 10:00 am), Chapelton town centre-(7:00 am to 10:00 am), Spalding town centre-(7:00 am to 10:00 am), Frankfield town centre- (7:00 a.m. to 10:00 am).

The Ministry of Health said the latest positive patients are four males and a female.

Of the five new cases recorded locally, two were in Kingston and St Andrew, while there was one case each from St Elizabeth, St James and Manchester.

The number of active cases currently stands at eight, while an additional recovery has brought the total number of recoveries to three.

Two of the confirmed cases of monkeypox were imported, while 10 were locally transmitted.

A total of 25 tests for the disease have been conducted locally.