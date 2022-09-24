Health ministry issues advisory as tropical storm watch remains Loop Jamaica

With a tropical storm watch now in effect the Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes has sent out a release advising the public that as preparations continue for the impending inclement weather condition/tropical storm/hurricane, the following precautions should be taken regarding food and water safety, persons with chronic illnesses, and pregnant women:

Food Safety: Do not store food items with chemicals such as kerosene, bleach, detergents, and insect sprays. Do not purchase/use food from tins that have signs of dents, bulges, or other damage.

Keep food items in a dry and cool place, and store packages of sugar, flour, rice and crackers in their original package or in tightly closed containers.

Keep a bag with emergency food supplies in the event that you have to evacuate your home. This should include only canned and dry food items.

Water Safety: Store water in a clean covered container. The lid of the container should fit tightly to prevent mosquito breeding. Do not use containers that have previously stored harmful chemicals. Use a clean container, with a handle, to “dip up” water from storage.

Persons with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and asthma, are reminded to have an adequate supply of medication and if have to evacuate their homes must ensure that they take their medications with them to their place of shelter.

They should continue to take their medications as prescribed by the doctor, while away from home.

All pregnant women who are within one month of their delivery date should relocate to family or friends, who are in close proximity to a hospital or delivery centre.

Please note that public hospitals will remain open to accept emergency cases.

Evacuation

If you have to evacuate your home certain items should be taken when disaster threatens: Medical supplies: prescriptions, medications, and dentures, disaster supplies: flashlights, batteries, radio, first aid kit, bottled water, clothing, and bedding: sanitation supplies, (diapers, toilet tissue, soap, feminine hygiene products) Non-perishable foods (canned and dry foods)Special foods (diabetic or baby foods) Important family documents (birth, marriage and death certificates, passports, land titles), passports, immunization cards.

Entertainment: games and books.

For further information, please contact the Ministry of Health & Wellness Emergency Operations Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).