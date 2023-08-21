Health Ministry prioritises equipment maintenance management Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health & Wellness has reinforced its commitment to the sustainable maintenance of medical equipment in public hospitals, with the recent development and handover of the Medical Equipment Maintenance Management Policy to the Regional HealthAuthorities (RHAs).

The policy now becomes the authoritative guide on Medical Equipment Maintenance and Management for all public health facilities in Jamaica, whilehelping to enhance the delivery of quality health services to users of the health system.

The official handover took place on Tuesday (August 15, 2023), in a ceremony in Kingston and involving the heads of the RHAs, which have responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the facilities islandwide.

The new policy has been in the making since a 2019 review revealed that less than 50% of all medical equipment was considered fully functional.

“1,853 pieces of equipment were assessed in the four RHAs. 15% were deemed non-functional, 39% fairly functional and 47% fully functional. Further analysis, based on

the replacement status of each piece of equipment concluded that 21% needed replacement while 79% needed maintenance,” noted Dr Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health & Wellness, in delivering the main address at Tuesday’s ceremony.

The Ministry has also committed $2 Billion (500M Dollars per region) to undertake infrastructure improvements and equipment replacement for two health facilities per region, thus providing the enabling environment to enact the policy.

“It is hoped that this will allow each Health Region the ability to jumpstart the implementation of this policy, which will then aid in further improving health service delivery,” the Minister noted.

The Ministry also signed Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with the RHAs with specifications for the configuration of health services and an indicative volume of service in the form of activity targets.

The Ministry and the RHAs will formally review the performance of these SLAs on a bi-annual basis. This will be done through joint meetings on mutually agreed dates.

Where both the Ministry and the RHAs agree on variations, these will be specified by the inclusion of an SLA Amendment.