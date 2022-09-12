Health Ministry probes death of monkeypox patient; 5 new cases locally Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is probing the cause of death of a monkeypox patient locally.

The ministry made the revelation in its monkeypox update on Monday relative to up to Sunday, September 11.

Jamaica has also recorded five additional cases of monkeypox, bringing the total number of cases to 12.

The ministry said the latest positive patients are four males and a female.

Of the five new cases recorded locally, two are in Kingston and St Andrew, while there is one case each from St Elizabeth, St James and Manchester.

The number of active cases currently stands at eight, while an additional recovery has brought the total number of recoveries to three.

Two of the confirmed cases of monkeypox were imported, while 10 were locally transmitted.

A total of 25 tests for the disease have been conducted locally.

The latest cases of monkeypox locally were reported between September 7 and 11.

As of last week, monkeypox infections stood at more than 35,000 cases across 92 countries and territories globally, with 12 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Four monkeypox-related deaths have so far been reported in the region – in Brazil, Cuba and Ecuador.

Monkeypox is a rare disease resulting from infection by the monkeypox virus. The monkeypox virus is a zoonotic disease and is part of the family of viruses known as variola virus, which causes smallpox.

The monkeypox symptoms are similar to those characteristic of smallpox, but milder.

Monkeypox has been deemed as being rarely fatal.

The signs and symptoms associated with the disease include fever, chills, intense headache, extreme exhaustion, muscle and backaches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that usually appears one to three days after the onset of the fever.